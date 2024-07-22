TIAA Trust National Association Decreases Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWC. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,270.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWC traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,435. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $90.70 and a twelve month high of $130.41. The company has a market cap of $921.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.52.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

