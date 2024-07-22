TIAA Trust National Association Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 91.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,302 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 25,188.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,420,000 after acquiring an additional 611,312 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Arista Networks by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,604,000 after purchasing an additional 556,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Arista Networks by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 794,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,215,000 after acquiring an additional 471,099 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.18.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,076 shares of company stock worth $68,928,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $12.58 on Monday, hitting $343.14. 1,120,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.10 and a fifty-two week high of $376.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.48 and a 200 day moving average of $292.51.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

