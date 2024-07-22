TIAA Trust National Association Has $2.79 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,771,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,561,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,571,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $95,764,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $52,042,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.18. 364,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $179.93.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.06.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

