TIAA Trust National Association Has $390,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.18% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WOOD. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Price Performance

WOOD stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $81.51. 8,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $85.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.05.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.2582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.