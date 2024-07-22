TIAA Trust National Association Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.96. 128,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,018. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $134.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.39.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

