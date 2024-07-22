TIAA Trust National Association Invests $304,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,931,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,015,741. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

