TIAA Trust National Association Lowers Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.0 %

Carrier Global stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,494. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.57.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

