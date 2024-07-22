TIAA Trust National Association Purchases 735 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.17. 676,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,128. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on EMR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

