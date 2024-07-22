TIAA Trust National Association Reduces Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in American States Water were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in American States Water by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in American States Water by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in American States Water by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in American States Water by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.05. The company had a trading volume of 45,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. American States Water has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $89.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.46.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. American States Water had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins bought 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

