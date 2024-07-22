TIAA Trust National Association Sells 1,002 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.8% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC increased their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FAST

Fastenal Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FAST traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.34. 724,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,732,900. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average of $68.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.