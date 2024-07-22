TIAA Trust National Association Sells 1,105 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.58. 762,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897,361. The firm has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.32 and its 200 day moving average is $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $108.59.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.02%.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.58.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

