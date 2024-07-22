TIAA Trust National Association Takes Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.
FTCS traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.72. 154,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,697. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.25. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
