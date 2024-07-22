TIAA Trust National Association Takes Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RFG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 400.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $520,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,211. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $51.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $357.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

