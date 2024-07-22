Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 102348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Titan Medical Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.70 million, a P/E ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.98.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Titan Medical had a net margin of 49.44% and a return on equity of 857.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

