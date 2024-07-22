Titan Mining (TSE:TI) PT Lowered to C$0.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Titan Mining (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

Titan Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Titan Mining stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,054. The stock has a market cap of C$31.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,058.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.30. Titan Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$0.48.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

Titan Mining (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.82 million during the quarter. Titan Mining had a negative net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,012.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Titan Mining will post 0.0145949 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Mining Company Profile

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, acquires, explores, develops, produces, and extracts mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in the Balmat Edwards mining district in northern New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.