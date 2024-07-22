TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TTE. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.44. The company has a market cap of $161.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 88.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 175,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

