Traders Purchase Large Volume of NIKE Call Options (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 168,413 call options on the company. This is an increase of 42% compared to the average daily volume of 118,950 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Barclays lowered NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,959 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:NKE traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.86. 18,619,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,415,355. The firm has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE has a twelve month low of $71.24 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

