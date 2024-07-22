Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $75.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TFIN. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.40.

Shares of TFIN opened at $81.03 on Friday. Triumph Financial has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $95.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.04.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.43 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 3.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Triumph Financial will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,137,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,997,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,137,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,997,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $579,939.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,434 shares in the company, valued at $770,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,337 in the last three months. 6.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

