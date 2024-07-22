Truist Financial Boosts SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $55.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SL Green Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.08.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $66.54.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -36.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,384,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,524,000 after acquiring an additional 60,032 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after acquiring an additional 78,322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,289 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 24.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 799,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,067,000 after acquiring an additional 158,268 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,664,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

