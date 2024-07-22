Truist Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 19,642 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 37% compared to the average daily volume of 14,363 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 62,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.79. 7,404,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,510,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average of $37.52.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W downgraded Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.28.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

