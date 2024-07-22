Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.75.

TWST has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

In related news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $65,480.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,324.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $65,480.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,324.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $47,120.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,138.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,570 shares of company stock valued at $827,162 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,896.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.80. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $59.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

