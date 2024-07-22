U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Raised to $48.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on USB. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.72.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $44.76 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.45. The company has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $827,370,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,517,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,163 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,192,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 88.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,331,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.