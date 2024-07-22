U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Boosted by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Barclays cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.72.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of USB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.04. 12,230,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,603,756. The company has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

