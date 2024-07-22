UBS Group Begins Coverage on CGI (NYSE:GIB)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $112.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GIB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut shares of CGI from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.67.

NYSE GIB opened at $105.87 on Friday. CGI has a 52 week low of $93.07 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.95.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Analysts forecast that CGI will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in CGI by 9,916.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 19.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

