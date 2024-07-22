UBS Group Raises D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $217.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $200.00 to $217.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DHI. Bank of America dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.40.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $173.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.31. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $177.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

