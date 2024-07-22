UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Sets New 52-Week High at $187.93

Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $187.93 and last traded at $187.39, with a volume of 93479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UniFirst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

UniFirst Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.39 and a 200-day moving average of $166.28.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $603.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.97 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total value of $1,746,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,898,081.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total transaction of $1,746,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,898,081.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $40,650.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,808 shares of company stock worth $4,535,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,695,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,066,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 848,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in UniFirst by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 204,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

