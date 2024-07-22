Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Union Bankshares has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $112.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Bankshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 27th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Union Bankshares stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,629 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 1.43% of Union Bankshares worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

