United Parcel Service (UPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. United Parcel Service has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $145.18 on Monday. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $132.90 and a one year high of $192.98. The company has a market capitalization of $124.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.47.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.