Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.56

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.56 and last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 45632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTI. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington University acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at $35,886,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 55.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,872,000 after buying an additional 842,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after buying an additional 63,445 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 437,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 341.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 258,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

