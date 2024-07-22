Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Position Lifted by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,203 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Upbound Group worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPBD. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,877,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,693,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,635,000 after buying an additional 509,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the fourth quarter worth about $12,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,148,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,981,000 after buying an additional 62,832 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPBD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Upbound Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPBD traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.46. 399,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.04 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47. Upbound Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $36.17.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. Upbound Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -321.74%.

Insider Activity at Upbound Group

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,744.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,919.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

