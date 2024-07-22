US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 640,288 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 402% from the previous session’s volume of 127,540 shares.The stock last traded at $50.06 and had previously closed at $50.05.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.01.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2186 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $652,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 1,533.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 139,063 shares in the last quarter.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

