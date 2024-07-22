US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 640,288 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 402% from the previous session’s volume of 127,540 shares.The stock last traded at $50.06 and had previously closed at $50.05.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.01.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2186 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Trading of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.