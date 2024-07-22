V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $20.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Get V.F. alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VFC

V.F. Trading Up 2.2 %

VFC opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.53. V.F. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $21.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 2,835.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in V.F. by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.