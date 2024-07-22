Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $300.00.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $278.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $188.63 and a 12 month high of $290.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.37.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1,353.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 21,995 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 145,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 27,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 150,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 59,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

