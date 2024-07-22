Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,480,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $1,726,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,553 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,394,000 after purchasing an additional 282,828 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,921,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,259,000 after purchasing an additional 150,055 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,489,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,886,000 after buying an additional 211,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,730,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,106,000 after buying an additional 45,729 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.32. The company had a trading volume of 267,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.