Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,789,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.78% of Pure Storage worth $1,652,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 295.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSTG. Barclays raised their target price on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shares of PSTG traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $70.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,560.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

