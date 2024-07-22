Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.68 Billion Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,122,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.70% of Nordson worth $1,680,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDSN. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Nordson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Nordson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Nordson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NDSN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.40.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,387. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.91 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. Nordson’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

