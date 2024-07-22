Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,171,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.01% of Markel Group worth $1,781,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 400.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,771,000 after buying an additional 125,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,216,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,574.16. 11,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,295.65 and a 12-month high of $1,670.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,593.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,518.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,597.67.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

