Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,929,523 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,725,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of AES worth $1,608,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in AES by 1.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 617,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 543,464 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AES in the first quarter valued at $1,235,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 839,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 140,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,559,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,831,000 after purchasing an additional 91,990 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,662,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,095,496. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.60.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

