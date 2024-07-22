Velas Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $800,896.99 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Velas has a total market cap of $19.80 million and approximately $800,896.99 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00047317 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00015335 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009347 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,614,467,781 coins. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.