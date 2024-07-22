Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) CEO Sells $899,500.00 in Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,356,161.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dominick Colangelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $50.11 on Monday. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,005.99 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.95.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 86.1% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

