Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stake Lessened by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association cut its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,496 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,237 shares of company stock worth $572,739 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.54.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $280.05. 131,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,532. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.25. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.32 and a twelve month high of $282.21. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

