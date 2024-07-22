Vijay Bhasin Sells 11,188 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $672,846.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,989,450.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE ESNT opened at $60.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $62.06.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

