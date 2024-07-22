Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $268.40 and last traded at $267.07. 1,162,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,817,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.46.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.72.

The stock has a market cap of $489.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

