Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

VTLE has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.45.

VTLE opened at $45.67 on Thursday. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $62.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $482.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.97 million. Research analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vital Energy by 400.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

