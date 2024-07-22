VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Up 6.2%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 199,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,519,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

VNET Group Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $555.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $262.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.78 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 39.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in VNET Group by 1,199.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in VNET Group by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 42,537 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in VNET Group by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 58,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

