Vulcan Forged PYR Price Hits $3.40 on Top Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $95.56 million and approximately $15.95 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $3.40 or 0.00005027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,640.35 or 0.99974085 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000899 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00071615 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.56253131 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $4,124,716.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.