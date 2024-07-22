WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WaFd presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.25.

WaFd Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WaFd has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.83.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WaFd will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of WaFd during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WaFd during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in WaFd during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of WaFd by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WaFd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

