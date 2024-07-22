Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 873,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,093,000 after acquiring an additional 531,880 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,899,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,423,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $78,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,924,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,071,473,000 after acquiring an additional 104,780 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,547 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WING. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wingstop from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.89.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING traded up $13.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $382.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,667. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $396.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 134.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $431.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

