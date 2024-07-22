Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07, Zacks reports. Wipro had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Wipro Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of WIT stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 368,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. Wipro has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $7.01.

Get Wipro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Wipro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.