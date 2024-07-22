Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07, Zacks reports. Wipro had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.
Wipro Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of WIT stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 368,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. Wipro has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $7.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.
Wipro Company Profile
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
