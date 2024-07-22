WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 43,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 51,294 shares.The stock last traded at $57.74 and had previously closed at $57.45.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPS. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $539,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

